Seminar touts tourist draws of Portuguese-speaking world

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says a seminar today at its 8th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will promote the tourist attractions of the lusophone world.

The MGTO announced in writing on Wednesday that the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, has a pavilion at the show advertising the business environment in Macao and displaying products of the Portuguese-speaking world that Macao companies deal in.

Last week the office issued a statement quoting MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes as saying Macao is committed to performing its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business.

The Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reports that the three-day expo ending on Sunday will occupy 22,000 square metres of space, 90 square metres of it for the IPIM pavilion.