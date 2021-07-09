Seminar touts tourist draws of Portuguese-speaking world

A seminar at the 9th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo today will promote the tourist attractions of the lusophone world, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The MGTO announced in writing on Wednesday that between today and Sunday various tourism authorities taking part in the expo would be promoting online the attractions of their own parts of the world.

A series of business-matching sessions held online has helped 42 exhibitors open negotiations with 147 buyers since the sessions began on June 28, the MGTO says.

It says the expo has a pavilion where presentations on the diverse culinary traditions of Macao will be given.

The Macao Hotel Association is putting on seminars about intelligent hotels and hotel staff training in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to disseminate information about the tourism industry and the resources available to it, the MGTO says.