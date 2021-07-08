Seminar to mull COVID-19 effects on Sino-Portuguese business

A Macao law firm, MdME Lawyers, says Sino-Portuguese business relations and their investment aspect will be discussed at a seminar the firm is jointly arranging with the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MdME Lawyers says in a LinkedIn post that the seminar will be held next Wednesday at the Portuguese consulate-general in Macao.

The speakers will be Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Chief Executive Carlos Cid Álvares, Un I Wong of MdME Lawyers, and CESL Asia Chief Executive António Trindade, while the moderator will be Macau Business Director José Carlos Matias, the firm says.

The seminar will discuss the latest developments in the Sino-Portuguese business relationship and business opportunities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, MdME Lawyers says.