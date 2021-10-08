Seminar to inform Brazilian companies about Chinese market

The Brazilian trade and investment promotion agency, Apex-Brasil, says it will hold online on October 19 its Live from Beijing seminar on opportunities for Brazilian companies in the mainland Chinese market.

Apex-Brasil announced in writing that attendance will be free of charge.

Apex-Brasil executives in Beijing will talk about the business environment in China and the market there for commerce online, the agency says.

It says the purpose is to inform Brazilian enterprises interested in expansion abroad about the Chinese market and opportunities it presents.

The seminar will also preview the main activities Apex-Brasil will engage in next month, the agency says.

The seminar is the seventh in a series of events meant to introduce Brazilian companies to foreign markets to help them do business abroad, according to the Apex-Brasil announcement.