Seminar on infectious diseases at Fiocruz and CAS

On August 29, a new series of four webinars on infectious diseases was started by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a Brazilian research and development institution in biological sciences and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Researchers from Fiocruz and CAS discussed topics on microbiology, as well as pandemic prevention and control.

Márcio Rodrigues, a Carlos Chagas Institute researcher, stated in his speech that the collaboration with CAS will benefit both the Brazilian and Chinese scientific communities on multiple levels. The researcher added that international collaboration is essential to combat these diseases.

The seminars are the result of a cooperation between Fiocruz and CAS that seeks to promote joint research between the institutions and improve mutual understanding in health sciences between China and Brazil. In December 2021, the first edition of the series of meetings was held, which will continue this year with four meetings scheduled.