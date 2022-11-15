Seminar is held in Brazil to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the scientific and technological cooperation agreement between China and Brazil

On the 10th of November, a seminar was held online and offline to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the scientific and technological cooperation agreement between China and Brazil.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil (MCTI). There were two main themes: “China–Brazil Earth Resources Satellite program and Center on Climate Change and Energy Technology Innovation” and “Research infrastructure and the future of Brazil-China cooperation: from particle accelerators to quantum computing”.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Jin Hongjun, pointed out that the Union between the two countries is fundamental to exploring science, technology and innovation for their development. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the areas of modern agriculture, digital economy and biotechnology, etc.