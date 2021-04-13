Seminar in Macau discusses China and the lusophone world

The University of Macau says it is holding today a seminar on global governance and the development of relations between China and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world.

A written statement issued by the university says the seminar brings together academics and renowned experts in their fields in Macao and mainland China to discuss how to promote cooperation by China and lusophone countries.

The university says those attending set out to look at how Macao, by serving as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, can help China open wider to the outside world and develop best.

Representatives of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the University of Macau, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), Macau University of Science and Technology, the City University of Macau and the University of Saint Joseph are on the list of speakers at the seminar.