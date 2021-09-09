Seek funds in South China, lusophone entrepreneurs advised

A prominent Portuguese financial adviser, Jorge Costa Oliveira, believes financial markets in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have huge potential as a source of money for projects by companies in the Portuguese-speaking world.

Mr Costa Oliveira, a member of the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce Strategic Council and a former director of the Macao Legislative Affairs Office, says so in an opinion article published in a Portuguese newspaper, Diário de Notícias.

Mr Costa Oliveira calls in the article for enterprises in lusophone countries to form joint ventures with Chinese companies to develop infrastructure in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Enterprises in lusophone countries should begin by issuing bonds in Hong Kong or Shenzhen, which can be listed at the exchange in Macao run by Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co. Ltd, the adviser says in his Diário de Notícias article.