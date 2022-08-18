Seduc-SP promotes a drawing contest on Chinese presence in Brazil

The São Paulo Department of Education (Seduc-SP), in partnership with the Chinese Consulate General in São Paulo, promotes the “Drawing Contest 2022 – China in my life” for elementary and high school students from the state network in São Paulo.

The action is aimed at students in the initial and final years of elementary and high school in the state network. Participants must create a work that demonstrates how China’s contributions are rooted in the state of São Paulo and in Brazil through aspects such as economy, culture, history, and gastronomy, according to their group.

For the group of the first years of elementary school, the focus is on China’s cultural contributions to Brazil, whereas for the last years of elementary school, the focus is on China’s demographic and economic impact on Brazil. Concerning the secondary education group, the emphasis is on commercial and diplomatic relations.