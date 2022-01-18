Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, visits IPIM

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Mr Lau Wai Meng, on January 18.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues. They included: the positioning of Macao under the “One centre, one platform, one base” set of policies; the expansion of Macao’s role as a Trade Cooperation Service Platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries; and work related to strengthening and deepening exchange and cooperation links between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.