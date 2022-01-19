Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, visits DSEDT

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a courtesy visit to the Director of the Macao SAR Government’s Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), Mr Tai Kin Ip, on January 18.

The two sides exchanged views on issues that are of mutual interest to the institutions they represent, namely the full utilisation of Macao’s role as a bridge to Portuguese-speaking Countries; the continuous strengthening of the Commercial and Trade Cooperation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries; and the promotion of cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in fields including trade and investment, and human resources training, among other areas.