Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, pays visit to the MSAR Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo Arrais do Rosário

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a visit on March 9 to the Secretary for Transport and Public Works of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Raimundo Arrais do Rosário.

Secretary-General Mr Ji conveyed his greetings to Mr Rosário, and expressed his gratitude for the steady support given by the Secretariat for Transport and Public Works to Forum Macao and to the Permanent Secretariat. Mr Ji made a presentation on the main highlights of the Permanent Secretariat’s action plan for 2022, and said he hoped the two sides would continue to work together to contribute to the advancement of Macao’s role as a trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Secretary Mr Rosário welcomed Mr Ji, who recently took up office as Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao. During the meeting, Mr Rosário delivered a presentation on the work carried out by the Secretariat for Transport and Public Works, and said his office was available to continue supporting the work of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.