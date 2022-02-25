Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, meets with the MSAR Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a visit on February 24 to the Secretary of Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Ms Ao Ieong U.

Secretary-General Mr Ji expressed his gratitude for the support given by the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture to Forum Macao, and to the Permanent Secretariat. He also said hehoped the two sides would continue to coordinate and carry out exchanges in fields including culture, public health and pandemic-prevention work, as well as in the training of human resources. Such effort would help grasp fresh opportunities arising from the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, in order to provide support to the development of Macao as “one centre, one platform and one base”.

Secretary Ao Ieong welcomed Mr Ji, who recently took up office as Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao. At the meeting, Ms Ao Ieong gave a brief presentation about the role of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, and said her office would continue to support the activities conducted by the Permanent Secretariat.