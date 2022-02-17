Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, meets with the MSAR Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a visit on February 17 to the Secretary for Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Wong Sio Chak.

Secretary-General Mr Ji expressed his gratitude for the support given by the Secretariat for Security to Forum Macao, and to the Permanent Secretariat, especially the Secretariat’s effort to ensure the successfully completion of each edition of the Ministerial Conference of Forum Macao.

Mr Ji said Forum Macao would work in line with Macao’s 2nd Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development and grasp the fresh opportunities arising from the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in particular the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. It would be done with the aim to enhance the economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries to a new level, and contribute to the adequate diversification of Macao’s economy.

Secretary Wong welcomed Mr Ji, who recently took up office as Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao. At the meeting, Mr Wong gave a brief presentation about the role of the Secretariat for Security, and said his office would continue to support the activities conducted by the Permanent Secretariat.