Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, meets with the MSAR Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a visit on March 7 to the Secretary for Administration and Justice of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), MrCheong Weng Chon.

Secretary-General Mr Ji conveyed his greetings to Mr Cheong, and expressed his gratitude for the steady support given by the Secretariat for Administration and Justice to Forum Macao and to the Permanent Secretariat. Mr Ji also said he hoped the two sides would continue to work together to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and from the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. That was in order to provide support to the development of Macao as “one centre, one platform and one base”, he said.

Secretary Cheong welcomed Mr Ji, who recently took up office as Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao. At the meeting, Mr Cheong said his office was available to continue providing continuous support for – and to cooperate regarding – the work of Forum Macao and its Permanent Secretariat.