Second Timorese trade pavilion in China opens in Hangzhou

The authorities in Timor-Leste have recently opened the second Timorese tradepavilion in mainland China, in the eastern city of Hangzhou, Xinhua says.

The opening of the pavilion is a consequence of Timor-Leste taking part for the fourth year in a row in the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the Chinese government-run news agency reported on Monday.

The report says pride of place in the 18 square metres of space where Timorese products are exhibited at the expo goes to kopi luwak coffee beans and a robot coffeemaker.

The expo opened last Friday and ends today, Xinhua says.

In December 2019 Xinhua reported that Timor-Leste had opened a trade pavilion in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, where coffee grown organically in Timor-Leste is advertised.