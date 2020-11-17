Second Globallmed medical centre due to open in Macao

Idealmed Global Healthcare Services (IGHS) of Portugal intends to open in Macao in the first half of next year another branch of its Globallmed chain of medical centres, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

MNA quotes a Globallmed executive, José Quinteiro, as saying the facility, the second Globallmed medical centre in the city, is a joint venture by IGHS and Macao property developer Trust Construction and Investment Co. Ltd.

Mr Quinteiro said the venture aimed to get all the paperwork done this year.

He said the centre would be in a housing development on the Macao Peninsula, and that Globallmed was coming up with technology for monitoring the health of elderly people living in the flats.

The centre will have about 15 staff proficient in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, who will be able to perform non-invasive surgery and give patients dental, gynaecological, paediatric, cardiological, urological, physiotherapeutic, endocrinological and otorhinolaryngological attention, MNA says.