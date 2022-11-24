Second edition of China Homelife Brazil takes place in December

China HomeLife Brazil holds its second edition for the first time in the same year, bringing producers and manufacturers of goods from 15 sectors in China to Brazil.

This new edition of the event will take place from the 8th to the 11th of December, 2022, at São Paulo Expo. Another novelty at the fair will be the beauty, health and auto parts sectors, in addition to the sectors of household items, construction materials and equipment, textiles and clothing, electronics, medical and preventive, energy and electricity, and food processing, among others.

Anselmo Carvalho, responsible for organizing the fair in Brazil, pointed out that the fair will have a second edition this year due to the increased demand.

China HomeLife is part of the “One Belt, One Road” program created by the Chinese government to foster business with developing countries.

(Source: Radar Portal)