Scholarships for joint research with Macao centre in Lisbon

The Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology will pay for up to 10 scholarships a year for students pursuing doctoral degrees at Portuguese universities to do research in collaboration with the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Portuguese Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education Manuel Heitor as saying an agreement between the foundation and the centre provides for the scholarships and for two researchers already holding doctoral degrees to work in the centre.

Mr Heitor said up to 3.5 million euros (about US$4.1 million) may be available over the next five years to help pay for studies of the importance of Portugal and Macao to the relationship between Europe and Asia.

Mr Heitor was speaking at the unveiling of the draft of the plan for the development the centre between now 2030, which was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run, Lusa says.