Scheme tipped to spur Chinese investment in lusophone world

The Qualified Domestic Limited Partners Overseas Investment pilot scheme in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong may lead to greater Chinese investment in lusophone countries, coursed through Macao, the Macao Daily News reports, citing Chi Tenghui, an official of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone.

The zone is on Hengqin, an island in Guangdong which is adjacent to Macao.

A report in the newspaper on Wednesday quotes Mr Chi as saying the pilot scheme may bring Chinese and lusophone financial markets closer together, making the most of the function of Macao as a place where enterprises in China and the Portuguese-speaking world can avail of financial services.

The authorities in Guangdong announced the day before measures to be taken in furtherance of the pilot scheme, the Macao Daily News says.

A report in the newspaper on Tuesday quotes a provincial official, Tong Shiqing, as saying the measures will increase cross-border cooperation, and help develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.