São Toméan sports offices open in TIEC-revamped building

Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus of São Tomé e Principe has opened on Tuesday the Youth and Sports Palace in the capital, São Tomé, which is housed in a building renovated by Top International Engineering Corp. (TIEC) of China, STP-Press reports.

The São Toméan state-run news agency says the São Toméan Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Olympic Committee shared the US$357,000 cost of the renovation work.

The report says the building contains the offices of the National Youth Institute, the National Olympic Committee and the Directorate-General of Sports.

STP-Press quotes São-Toméan Sport Director-General Marçal Lima as saying the latter has never before had its own offices despite being set up 43 years ago, the report says.

The renovated building will bring together various institutions and officials for the good of sport in São Tomé e Principe, STP-Press quotes National Olympic Committee President João Costa Alegre as saying.