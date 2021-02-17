São Toméan lawmakers meet Chinese envoy to their country

Members of the São Toméan legislature belonging to the People’s Republic of China-São Tomé and Príncipe Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen met last week to discuss Sino-São Toméan ties, the Chinese Embassy says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting the ambassador as telling the members that more exchanges between China and their group would help strengthen links between her country and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Ms Xu said her embassy was willing to increase communication with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The statement quoted the head of the group, Ana Rita, as saying São Tomé and Príncipe was thankful to China for its help in countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Rita acknowledged the progress made in Sino-São Toméan cooperation since China and São Tomé and Príncipe resumed diplomatic relations, and said her group would increase communication with the Chinese authorities in general and the Chinese National People’s Congress in particular to strengthen Sino-São Toméan ties, the Chinese Embassy said.