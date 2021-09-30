São Tomé and Príncipe to hold 2022 ACOLOP general assembly

The second Lusophone Olympic Congress and the next general assembly of ACOLOP, the association of Olympic committees in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, will be held in São Tomé and Príncipe between February and April next year, the Téla Nón website reports.

This was decided at the first Lusophone Olympic Congress and the latest general assembly of ACOLOP, held over two days last week in Cabo Verde, according to a report posted on the São Toméan news website on Tuesday.

The report says the meetings discussed the ACOLOP plan of action, which envisages the training of coaches in various sports and exchanges, and sources of finance for the association, the Téla Nón website says.

ACOLOP is made up of the Olympic committees of Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, India, Macao, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste.

ACOLOP organises the Lusofonia Games, first held in 2006, in Macao.