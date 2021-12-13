São Tomé and Príncipe signs up for Belt and Road initiative

São Tomé and Príncipe has put in writing its intention to take part in the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen and São Toméan Foreign Minister Edite Tenjua signed last Thursday an agreement stating the São Toméan intention, according to a written announcement issued by the embassy.

The announcement quotes Ms Xu as saying China and São Tomé and Príncipe will work together on trade, infrastructure, job training and other aspects of the economy, and on cultural matters, with a view to closer engagement.

Ms Tenjua’s government hopes the Belt and Road initiative will lead to greater Sino-São Toméan collaboration and exchanges, spur São Toméan social and economic development, and improve the lives of ordinary São Toméans, the Chinese official announcement quotes her as saying.