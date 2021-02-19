São Tomé and Príncipe gets more medical supplies from China

China has given São Tomé and Príncipe another batch of medical supplies for curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying the supplies include facemasks and other personal protective equipment, ventilators and thermometers.

The embassy says Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen and São Toméan Health Minister Edgar Neves attended the formal turnover of the supplies last week.

The statement quotes Ms Xu as saying she expects the supplies to help São Tomé and Príncipe respond successfully to the pandemic.

It quotes Mr Neves as expressing his gratitude to China, and as saying the supplies would be a great help.

His country is willing to increase Sino-São Toméan cooperation in the field of healthcare, the Chinese Embassy quotes Mr Neves as saying.