São Paulo hosts Chinese New Year celebrations

Chinese New Year 2023 starts on the 22nd of January. Different events around the world will mark the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.

To strengthen the cultural integration between Brazil and China, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in São Paulo, Ibrachina and the Chinese Bridge Club in São Paulo will promote a show with mega projections.

The video mapping with messages and Chinese cultural elements will be shown from 20:00 on the 20th and 21st of January on the façade of the Edifício Anchieta, located on the corner of Avenida Paulista and Rua da Consolação.

This is the third performance of its kind. Ibrachina has already held two video mapping shows: one to celebrate the Year of the Pig (2019) and the other for the Year of the Rat (2020).

(Source: Ibrachina)