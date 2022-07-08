Sany delivers equipment to CSN

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Sany delivered electric trucks and excavators to CSN Mineração, the mining division of the Brazilian firm Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN).

Sany sold a total of 23 electric trucks and three excavators to CSN Mineração. The company also disclosed the sale of six excavators and nine electric vehicles to CSN Cimentos, a CSN subsidiary that produces cement.

The equipment is delivered to Brazil in order to enable Brazilian mining companies to satisfy the rising demand for electrical machines to lessen their own carbon footprints by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their operations.

China has a complete supply chain linked to the production of electric vehicles and batteries. As a result, Chinese companies are leading the way in providing electrical equipment to Brazilian mining corporations.