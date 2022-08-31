Santos Brazil buys new Chinese equipments for Tecon Santos

Brazilian logistics company Santos Brasil purchased two state-of-the-art container cranes and two empty container handlers. This equipment totals R$130 million and is part of the second phase of the project to expand and modernize Tecon Santos. This is the first purchase of a series of equipment that the company plans to make this year.

The new container cranes, purchased from the Chinese company Zhenhua Port Machinery Company (ZPMC), are 50 meters high and have a 70-meter boom, with a capacity to handle up to 100 tons of cargo. The two cranes will be added to the eight equipments already existing at Tecon Santos, making a total of ten and increasing productivity, efficiency and operational flexibility.

The second phase of the project foresees investments of R$540 million and will increase the capacity of the terminal from 2.4 million TEUs/year to 2.6 million in 2023.