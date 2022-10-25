Santander Brasil to finance electric cars from China’s BYD

Santander Brazil announced a partnership to leverage the acquisition of electric cars from BYD, a Chinese company that is a global leader in electric vehicle sales. With the initiative, customers gain in financial solutions for all stages of financing the car.

Santander will also meet the needs of the BYD dealer network through the Floor Plan modality, an exclusive 100% digital revolving credit line, with attractive conditions for the acquisition of BYD Brazil vehicles by the dealership.

According to André Novaes, director of Santander Financiamentos, the bank will make available to BYD a 100% digital platform that allows the customer’s credit analysis in a few seconds.

In addition to the cars, the brand dealers will offer customers the complete solution for the generation of clean energy by photovoltaic modules manufactured by BYD, which are also financed by Santander.