Salvador will gain two dealerships of the Chinese brand GWM

Salvador will gain two dealerships of GWM, the Chinese automaker considered as one of the largest in China mainly in the electric vehicle field.

The MC group is responsible for the resale of the vehicles in Bahia, which announced last week that it will invest R$ 50 million and open 200 job vacancies.

The dealerships in the capital of Bahia will operate on the avenues Luís Eduardo Magalhães and Paralelas. The first one is scheduled to be inaugurated in March, while the second should open its doors in the first semester.

The group still plans to expand the brand’s operations to the countryside. It is expected that GWM will also arrive in the cities of Feira de Santana, Vitória da Conquista, Itabuna and Barreiras, without a defined inauguration date.

(Source: Sertão)