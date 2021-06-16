Sales of Portuguese food and wine to be promoted in Macao

The Wine Society of Macau and event organiser DOC DMC Macau will put on this month a two-day event called Taste Portugal, with a view to promoting sales in Macao of Portuguese food and wine, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the event, at the D’Ouro Portuguese restaurant in Macao, will match Portuguese wines with Portuguese traditional dishes.

Two wine master classes will be given, covering over 20 wines made in various parts of Portugal, the report says.

It quotes Wine Society of Macau President Filipe Cunha Santos as saying sales of Portuguese wine in China and other Asian markets have grown in the past few years, and that the potential for further growth is huge.

Taste Portugal is among the June, Month of Portugal events being held in Macao to mark the national day of Portugal on June 10, Lusa says.