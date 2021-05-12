Sales of food from lusophone countries promoted in Hainan

The Macao Pavilion at the first China International Consumer Products Expo, in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, promoted sales of over 50 kinds of food and drink supplied by 13 producers in lusophone countries, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

IPIM set up the pavilion to show how Macao serves as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, according to a written statement issued by the institute on Monday, the last day of the expo.

IPIM says an exhibition in the pavilion informed potential buyers about food and drink produced in the lusophone world.

The pavilion also gave advice, face-to-face and online, on the business environment in Macao, IPIM says.

IPIM arranged 60 business-matching sessions on the first day of the four-day expo, the institute says.