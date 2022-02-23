Sale of rights to run Cabo Verdean state-owned ports resumes

The authorities in Cabo Verde have resumed the process of privatising the management of state-owned ports there, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Inforpress reports, citing the port authority, ENAPOR.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes ENAPOR Chairman Alcídio Lopes as saying the process has been restarted under the direction of a committee on which several arms of the public sector are represented.

Mr Lopes said the plan was to offer up for sale the rights to run the ports in a public auction in the middle of this year, inviting bids from at home and abroad.

Handing the management of the ports to the private sector may increase the throughput of the facilities, Inforpress quotes Mr Lopes as saying.