Rural society head calls for closer Sino-Brazilian ties

Brazilian Rural Society President Teresa Vendramini believes her country should forge closer links with China, Folha de São Paulo reports.

The Brazilian newspaper quotes Ms Vendramini as remarking in an interview that China is the main trading partner of Brazil, and the source of 40 percent of Brazilian revenue from farming and related businesses.

Chinese demand is recovering from the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year China will buy more beef, an important Brazilian export, Folha de São Paulo quotes Ms Vendramini as saying.

Last month the Brazilian Meat Packers Association said the amount of beef exported by Brazil grew to 1.8 million tonnes in the first 11 months of last year, 9 percent more than in the corresponding period the year before, and that the proportion bought by China rose to 57.9 percent from 43.2 percent.