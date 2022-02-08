RTP airing documentaries on Qingdao, Lishui, Sanya, Hangzhou

Portuguese public broadcaster Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) is airing this month the last four of its “Ni Hao China” television documentaries on Chinese cities, the Pu Hua Bao website says.

The RTP1 channel showed last Sunday the documentary about the eastern city Chinese of Qingdao, the Portuguese-run, Chinese-language website reported that day.

The films about Lishui in the east of China, Sanya in the south and Hangzhou in the east will be aired on succeeding Sundays, the report says.

The website says the first of the half-hour documentaries, about Beijing, was broadcast last February, and that it was followed by films about Chengdu, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Nanjing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Macao – all intended to introduce Portuguese-speaking audiences to China and Chinese culture.

The “Ni Hao China” series took three months to shoot, the Pu Hua Bao website says.