Role of Chinese contractors in Angolan development stressed

Angolan President João Lourenço has said Chinese contractors are in charge of most big public infrastructure projects in his country, Angop reports.

Mr Lourenço said in an interview last week that Chinese enterprises had the contracts to build the Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric power station, the Caio deep-water port, and the new international airport in Luanda, according to a report carried by the Angolan state-run news agency last Thursday.

China, Brazil, Portugal and Spain have backed arrangements for financing the development of Angola, Angop quotes Mr Lourenço as saying.

Last January a report by the Reuters news agency said analysts estimated that Chinese financial institutions had lent Angola over US$20 billion, and quoted Angolan Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa as saying Chinese creditors had given her country an extra three years to repay what it owed them.