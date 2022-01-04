Role for Macao seen in Chinese traditional medicine business

State-owned Nam Yue (Group) Co. Ltd, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, thinks neighbouring Macao can be a conduit for sales abroad of Chinese traditional medicine and dietary therapies, the Macao Daily says.

A Nam Yue document says ties between Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world can be exploited, along with the new Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone on the island of Hengqin, according to a report in the newspaper last Friday.

The document was presented at the first meeting of the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine committee on dietary therapy, held in Beijing on December 25, the report says.

The company means to set up a base for manufacturing Chinese traditional medicine for sale abroad, the Macao Daily quotes Nam Yue Deputy General Manager Zhang Jianqiang as telling the meeting.