Robot developed by the Chinese company arrives in the Portuguese market

The Bellabot robot, created by the Chinese technology Pudu, is now available in the Portuguese market by Beltrão Coelho. The robot is used to deliver food and other types of items and promises to help improve the service provided by hotels and restaurants.

According to Pudu, the robot has advanced interaction capabilities, including the ability to reply to user voice commands using artificial intelligence algorithms.

According to the company’s statement, the robot is equipped with 3D sensors, which allow it to stop at any angle, move away, and change route quickly as soon as it encounters obstacles.

The company said it is possible to run 20 Bellabots simultaneously, since each robot can communicate directly with any other robot on the same network.