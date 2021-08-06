Rizhao shows it can handle huge carriers of Vale iron ore

The northeastern Chinese port of Rizhao has demonstrated that it can accommodate the giant Guaibamax class of bulk carriers, which Brazilian miner Vale SA uses to transport its exports of iron ore, Xinhua reports.

Each Guaibamax ship can transport 325,000 tonnes of iron ore, according to a report carried by the Chinese government-run news agency on Wednesday.

The report says the Guaibamax carrier Ore Fuzhou arrived at Rizhao on Monday to begin unloading 319,000 tonnes of iron ore from the Carajás mine in northern Brazil, which is owned by Vale.

The water at the port is deep enough for ships with a draught of 21.4 metres, giving Rizhao the potential to handle future exports by Vale, the report says.

The port can help get Brazilian Blend fines supplied by Vale to the Chinese steelmakers that need them, Xinhua says.