Risen Energy share of Brazilian solar panel market swells

Chinese maker of solar panels Risen Energy Co. Ltd has received orders from Brazil for monocrystalline modules with a combined capacity of 54 megawatts, the SolarBe website reports.

The Chinese website quotes a written statement issued by Shenzhen-listed Risen Energy as saying the company is among the three biggest suppliers of solar panels in Brazil, and that its share of the market there is growing now that it offers 500-watt modules.

The statement quotes Hao Jianbo, the sales manager of the Risen Energy subsidiary in Brazil, as saying his company is keen to help develop the exploitation of renewable energy there.

Risen Energy thinks the Brazilian market for solar power has great potential for growth, and means to expand its business there, the SolarBe website says.