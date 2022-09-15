Rio Grande do Sul exports Certified Angus Beef to China

Rio Grande do Sul opened up the export market of China for Certified Angus Beef. The state carried out shipments of meat from the unit of Marfrig, in Bagé to China. China is the main destination for Certified Angus Beef and the opening of Rio Grande do Sul Beef indicates a growing interest in quality meats.

Exports of Certified Angus Beef from Brazil in the first half of 2022 grew by 15.2% compared to the same period last year. 75% of the total exported in the first six months was destined for China.

Marfrig’s export director, Alisson Navarro, underlined that Chinese demand for beef has enormous potential for growth in the coming years, stating that Marfrig’s exports to China grow every year, especially Angus beef.