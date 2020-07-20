Rio de Janeiro football derby shown on TV in China

Rio de Janeiro football club Flamengo sold Chinese and Portuguese television broadcasters the rights to air the second leg of its local derby match against Fluminense in the Rio de Janeiro state championship, the club’s own television station, FlaTV, reports.

FlaTV quotes the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, as saying the club is trying to find new fans abroad for its own good and for the good of Brazilian football in general.

Mr Landim said the law now gave clubs in sporting competitions control over the sale of the rights to broadcast home matches on television or show them online.

Flamengo secured the Rio de Janeiro state championship title last week by winning second leg of their match against Fluminense 1-0, clinching a 3-1 win on aggregate, FlaTV says.