Rio carnival parade performance shines spotlight on China

China is the theme of the performance to be given this year by one of the samba schools taking part in the annual carnival parade in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says 350 Chinese people living in Brazil will contribute to the performance to be given on Saturday by the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school and its 2,500 members.

The report says the parade floats will carry representations of pandas and of Chinese-style dragons and pagodas, and make references to the teachings of the ancient philosopher, Confucius.

The Brazil-China Sociocultural Institute sponsored a visit to five cities in China by 2 leading members of the school, the report says.

Among the highlights of the performance are elements of Peking Opera, and references to Chinese inventions such as gunpowder, porcelain and fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology, Xinhua quotes Unidos de Vila Maria President Adilson José Souza as saying.