Ribatejo business roadshow draws over 40 Macao companies

Over 40 Macao companies have so far indicated that representatives will attend a virtual roadshow on September 15 which will present opportunities to do business in the central Portuguese region of Ribatejo, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

MNA quotes the Ribatejo business association, Nersant, as saying Macao enterprises in businesses such as engineering, construction, metal processing, agriculture, food and tourism intend to be represented.

The online roadshow will present ways for Macao and Portuguese enterprises to cooperate, the report quotes Nersant says as saying.

The report says Portuguese Consul-General in Macao and Hong Kong Paulo Cunha Alves will be one speaker, and that another will be Maria Carolina Lousinha, the global director for Macau and Hong Kong of the Portuguese trade and investment promotion agency, AICEP.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry will support the event, MNA says.