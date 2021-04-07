Retail Consult of Portugal opens office in Shanghai

Portuguese retailing technology consulting firm Retail Consult opened this year an office in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai, its first in Asia, the Grande Consumo website reports.

The Portuguese website quotes Retail Consult Chief Executive Paulo Silva as saying retailing in China is has great potential for growth, even though the country is already among the biggest retail markets in the world.

Mr Silva as said China held many opportunities for Retail Consult to apply the know-how it has gained from consulting for retailers around the world.

The report says the Shanghai office is a manifestation of the Retail Consult ambition to increase the work it does outside Portugal, and will help the firm spot opportunities in businesses emerging in Asian markets.

Retail Consult has opened offices in Brazil, the United States, Germany, Mexico, Chile and now China since it was founded in 2011, the Grande Consumo website says.