Resun Solar targets energy storage market in Brazil

Resun Solar announced that it will expand its photovoltaic modules factory, located in the city of Changzhou, China, aiming to meet the demands of the Brazilian market. Scheduled for completion in the second half of 2023, the manufacturer will expand the area with the new segment in energy storage.

It will be built in a new area of approximately 47,000 m², including 2 GW of capacity in solar panels, and will enter with a new battery production line with a capacity of 1 GW, commented the vice president of Resun Solar.

According to company information, the new models will be customised and should reach about 10 kW, 15 kW, 20 kW, 30 kW, among other powers.

The vice-president also confirmed the arrival of the new N-Type cells, which will be part of the new line of TOPCon modules for the Brazilian market.