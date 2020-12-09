Results of Brazilian trials of Sinovac due out by December 15

The Butantan Institute, a biomedical research centre in Brazil, expects Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China to publish by December 15 the results of the Brazilian trials of the company’s CoronaVac vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes the Butantan Institute as saying the trials are in their final stages.

The institute said it had taken delivery of another 1 million doses of CoronaVac on top of the first 120,000 it had received on November 19.

The stock of vaccine will be packed and labelled ready for use once the regulator gives its permission, the report quotes the institute as saying.

The Brazilian state of São Paulo will take delivery of 6 million doses of CoronaVac this month and another 40 million by January 15, Reuters quotes Governor João Doria of São Paulo as saying.