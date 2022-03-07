Researcher calls for more diversity in Sino-Brazilian trade

Brazil-China Business Council researcher Tulio Cariello thinks Brazil should try buying and selling a greater range of goods and services to increase its trade with China, the Xinhua Silk Road website says.

Official data indicate that the annual value of Sino-Brazilian trade was over US$130 billion last year, the most in any year yet, according to a report posted on the Chinese government-run website last Thursday.

The report quotes Mr Cariello as saying new, simplified, fast-track customs procedures are good for Sino-Braziliantrade because they cut the amount of time and money it takes to deliver goods.

China and Brazil can expand their trade and other forms of economic engagement, putting the emphasis on sustainable development and innovation, to protect the environment and make wider use of electronic technology, the Xinhua Silk Road website quotes the researcher as saying.