Request made to use new Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

The health industry regulator in Brazil, Anvisa, says it has been asked for permission for emergency use of there of Convidecia, a single-dose vaccine against COVID-19 developed in China.

Belcher Farmacêutica of Brazil, representing CanSino Biologics of China, asked for permission on Tuesday, Anvisa announced in writing the day after.

If the paperwork is in order, Anvisa will take up to a week to decide, it says.

Its announcement says representatives of Anvisa and CanSino met on March 8 and 15 to discuss the procedure for obtaining permission.

CanSino and the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences cooperated in developing Convidecia, Anvisa says.

Separately, Chinese ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming tweeted on Wednesday that China is committed to increasing the scope of the Sino-Brazilian partnership in the field of vaccines.