Representatives of the Council of the Portuguese Communities visited Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

On January 20, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo, met with the President of the Council of the Portuguese Communities (CCP) for Asia-Pacific, Ms Rita Botelho dos Santos, and Counsellor of the CCP, Mr José Pereira Coutinho. Other participants in the meeting included: Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Casimiro de Jesus Pinto, and Representatives from the Portuguese-speaking Countries to the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

Mr Rodrigues do Espírito Santo welcomed the representatives of the CCP. The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues. They included discussions on how to use fully Macao’s role as a platform, and to seize opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area); how to encourage companies from the Portuguese-speaking Countries to participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area; and how to strengthen online promotion of various types of product. The two sides also discussed measures that could facilitate trade in products, as well as boost the economic and trade cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.